Newcastle Sign Brazilian Guimaraes from Lyon

Newcastle United have signed Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon.
The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at St James’ Park.
He is Newcastle’s third signing of the window following Kieran Trippier’smove from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood’s arrival from Burnley.
Newcastle have also agreed a £13m dealwith Brighton for central defender Dan Burn to return to his native North East.
Guimaraes adds protection to a backline that has kept only two clean sheets in the Premier League this season and are currently 18th in the table.
The fee for the deal is £35m with £6.6m in add-ons. Part of the extras include Newcastle staying in Premier League and 20% of his initial transfer fee will go to his former club Athletico Paranaense.
The Brazilian passed a medical while on international duty in South America as the two clubs finalised details in the last few days.