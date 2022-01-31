NCAA Grants Xejet Airline AOC

Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued the Air Operators Certificate (AOC) to Xejet.

The new premium airline after the completion of the certification processes received the document at the NCAA office at the Murtala Muhammed International airport, Lagos.

The Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, during the presentation of the AOC said: “I must say, to go through this certification process is not an easy thing. I am aware that effectively this process took almost one year? Having gone through this process, we are elated and delighted because what that means is that you have brought yourself to compliance in conformity with our regulations. The issuance of this certificate means that you have complied with the requirements.”

Nuhu, who was represented by the General Manager, Air Operators Certification and Surveillance, Godwin Balang emphasised, “This is one of the critical element of the activities we are required to do as an authority which is certification. Now you are going to go into business. Immediately we give you this certificate, what we expect is that you keep to those standards.”

The Certification Project Manager, Capt. Toyin Lawani also persuaded the new airline to put up good operation going into business.

“To maintain an AOC is not as easy as the acquisition because from the moment you receive the certificate, you are expected to keep improving on your operations and maintenance processes. We are guiding you at Xejet in order for you not to make mistakes in your operations. You must try and become an exemplary company in the industry, so that even NCAA will refer to you as a good example.”

In response to the remarks, the Accountable Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Xejet, Mr. Emmanuel Iza said: “I really appreciate all the efforts put into this. It has been a learning process for us at Xejet. We have done it only once and I appreciate all the feedback. It is Seven years, two months and two days from the day I started the journey of Xejet and to the glory of God, today we have come to this milestone

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

