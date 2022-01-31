Navy Foils Attempt by 20 Foreign Nationals to Ship in N120M Worth of Indian Hemp

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Attempts by 20 foreign nationals to smuggle in 268 bags of Indian hemp valued at N120 million, were foiled by operatives of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), BEECROFT.

The suspects who are from one of the ECOWAS countries were arrested along the Lagos Habour by naval officers attached to NNS LANA.

The latest arrest is coming barely three weeks after over N100 million worth of Indian hemp was intercepted by naval officers attached to NNS BEECROFT.

The Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Rear Admiral Bashir Mohammed, while parading the suspects at NNS parade ground, Apapa, said the illicit substance was being ferried to the east by the waterways when they were intercepted along Lagos habour.

The commander who was represented by the Base Operations Officer (BOO), Lieutenant Commander, Adetayo Yusuf Adesokan recalled that the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT during the yuletide arrested some foreigners and a wooden boat laden with 261 bags of cannabis, 413 bags of rice and petroleum products.

He said in a similar development, at about 6.48pm on Friday, January 14, 2022, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) LANA while on patrol, intercepted 20 foreigners and two wooden boats laden with 268 bags of cannabis.

“Further search of the boat revealed that the boat was laden with 268 bags of Cannabis worth over N120 million, three drums of AGO each containing 200 litres and 11 phones.

“The arrest will send strong message to criminals of the Nigerian Navy’s resolve of zero-tolerance to illegalities. The trend of foreigners from neighbouring countries infiltrating our maritime space with contraband is worrisome.

“In the last four months about 81 foreigners have been arrested for various crimes such as smuggling of cocaine, marijuana, rice and petroleum products” he added.

The commander further said the suspects and the exhibits would be handed over to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The gang leader, one Adan Goi, 33, said he was contracted by a courier in Ghana to help move the drug to Lagos harbour.

“I was asked to deliver the consignment to someone around Lagos harbour. He promised to pay us after delivering the drugs.

“We were arrested last Thursday around Lagos Anchorage while waiting for the buyers” he added.

