Merchants of Hate Selling Purported Plan to Replace Sanwo-Olu, Declares GAC

*Says it’s beyond its powers to select governor

*Acknowledges current governor doing a great job

The apex leadership body in the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), has debunked reports that it had resolved to replace Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state, saying the report was being sold by merchants of hate, confusion and discord.

GAC, in a statement by its Secretary, Alhaji Mutiu Aare, however, said the powers to decide who becomes the governor of the state was beyond adding him, adding also that the incumbent, Sanwo-Olu was doing a good job, delivering on his mandate to the people of Lagos State.

A certain report that was widely circulated on social media, had claimed that the GAC, party leaders and other stakeholders of the APC in the state, had settled for the current Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, as replacement to Sanwo-Olu.

But in the GAC statement, the council also noted that, Sanwo-Olu was elected for a four-year term, which was still ongoing and therefore, the matter of replacement of the governor did not arise and was patently subjudice, absolutely false and preposterous for anyone to suggest so.

While advising those behind “this dangerous, dysfunctional and misguided post to desist forthwith”, the council reiterated that, “The GAC has not settled for any person to replace Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as governor. Therefore, it is absolutely false and preposterous for anyone to suggest so.

“The process of picking a governor is clearly stated in the constitution. And contrary to the false impression the merchant of hate, confusion, discord and disharmony wanted to create with the post, there is no discussion of second term ticket by the GAC.

“It should also be pointed out that it is not within the realm of GAC to engage in picking replacements for a governor. Importantly, the Independent National Electoral Commission, has not signaled the commencement of the process for governorship election in Lagos State.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu was elected for a four-year tenure, which is still ongoing. The matter of replacement of the governor does not arise and is patently sub-judice. Governor Sanwo-Olu is doing a wonderful job delivering infrastructure projects for Lagos and working daily on making the state better for all its residents.”

