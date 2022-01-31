Lekki Gardens Receives SON’s Quality Management Certification

Gilbert Ekugbe

Nigeria’s foremost indigenous property development company, Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, has received the Standards Organisation of Nigeria’s (SON’s) ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification.

In a statement issued to Thisday, the company stated that the certification covers the provision and sale of affordable housing and infrastructure

According to the letter signed by the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, Lekki Gardens is adjudged to conform to the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 standard and is consequently certified.

Speaking on the certification, the Executive Director, Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, Emily Atebe, described the ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification as another validation of the strides taken by the company towards building a world-class organization of repute.

Atebe noted that the company remains resolutely committed to continuously improving its systems and processes to ensure sustained stakeholders’ trust and confidence through operational excellence and efficiency.

“For us at Lekki Gardens, embarking on the rigorous process is a critical part of our stated commitment to operational excellence. The benefit ultimately accrues to our esteemed customers and stakeholders as the continuous training and retraining, review of our quality management systems and processes required further enhance the quality of our products and service delivery,” she said.

