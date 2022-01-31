Anambra APC Holds State Congress, Lauds Uba’s Commitment to Party

David-Chyddy Eleke

Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has held its state congress and elected Mr. Basil Ejidike as the new state chairman of the party.

Also elected alongside Ejidike are Ifeanyi Osegbue as deputy chairman; Chidi Orji as secretary; Calista Nwachukwu as treasurer, and Chukwunonso Chinwuba as legal adviser, among others.

The newly proclaimed leader of the party in the state, Senator Andy Uba, was also lauded for his leadership of the party in the state, was lauded for repositioning the party for the future.

The congress, which was witnessed by a committee set up by the national leadership of the party led by Hon Friday Nwanozie Nwosu, conducted the election through a voice vote, affirming Ejidike and members of his immediate-past executive.

Nwosu said: “The national leadership of the APC sent to come and conduct the APC congress today. We have a seven-member committee sent here to conduct this exercise, and the assurance is that the congress will be of your will and we will conduct the congress according to your will.

“This is the authentic congress mandated by the national leadership of APC for this exercise. If you hear of any other gathering other than this one for the same purpose, it is because they have a right to meet, but they do not have the consent of the party.”

Hon Chinedu Eluomuno, a former member of the House of Representatives, moved a motion for the affirmation of Ejidike and his executives, and was seconded by Hon Charles Ezeani, a former member of the House of Assembly in Anambra State.

Ejidike, in his acceptance speech on behalf of himself and members of his executives, said: “I stand to accept my election as chairman of the party in the state. I’m overwhelmed by joy on the decision to make us your leaders. We accept the daunting task, and we will not betray the confidence bestowed on us.

“The essence of political party is to win election and advance the cause of the environment. We know this and we must put heads together to win election.

“We will begin another round of electioneering soon, and it is a wake-up call for us to lead our party to victory and dominate the National Assembly with our members from the state.

“Today, we have emerged as one firm family and ready to surmount every obstacle. Let’s bury our hatchet of yesterday and achieve the best for us.

“We thank our new leader in the state, Senator Andy Uba. He has rescued and repositioned our party in Anambra State.

I unequivocally thank you for your uncommon commitment towards moving the party forward.”

