ITTF RANKING Aruna Sets New African Record, Hits Top 11

Quadri Aruna has broken his own record to achieve a new feat in the world ranking after the Nigerian yesterday hit 11th spot in the February 2022 ITTF world rating.

After his quarterfinal finish at the 2021 World Championships in Houston, United States, Aruna rose to 14th in the world to become the first African in history to reach that height.

However, the former African champion raised the bar for players from the continent with the new ranking as the first athlete to hit 11th spot in the world.

According to the new rating, Aruna’s feat was made possible following his exploits in 2021 as the latest ranking made use of performance in 2021.

An excited Aruna admitted that the feat means more hard work for him on the table. “This is indeed a big challenge for me, and I hope this new year will bring good tidings as I will have to redouble my efforts to remain on top in the ranking and hopefully make it to the top 10.

“I also hope this will motivate more Africans to aim high as nothing is impossible in the sport,” Aruna said.

Also, 2021 African champion Omar Assar of Egypt moved five places up to occupy 25th place in the world ranking while Assar’s compatriot – Ahmed Saleh occupied 51st place.

Senegal’s Ibrahima Diaw gained eight places in the ranking to be ranked 55th in the world, while 2019 African Games champion Olajide Omotayo also moved up to 86th place in the rating.

Six-time African women champion Dina Meshref remained static in the ranking as the Egyptian still occupied 36th place in the world ranking, while her compatriot – Yousra Helmy gained eight places up to be rated 81st in the world ranking.

Nigeria’s Edem Offiong hit top 100 after gaining nine steps up the ranking as the third best female player in Africa.

