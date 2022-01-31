Ighalo Dumps Al Shabab for City Rivals Al Hilal

Duro Ikhazuagbewith agency report

Nigerian international Odion Ighalo has switched from Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab for city rivals Al Hilal on an 18-month deal.

Al Hilal who are the reigning Asian champions announced the deal yesterday on the club’s official twitter handle.

The 32-year-old former Manchester United’s forward, who is currently the leading goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League season with 12 goals, joined Al Shabab last February.

Ighalo, top scorer at the last Africa Cup of Nations in 2019, returned from international retirement late last year and was named in the Nigeria squad for this year’s ongoing AFCON tournament in Cameroon, but Al Shabab refused to release him.

“I had a great time with Al Shabab and I thank the club management and fans for the love and support,” Ighalo, who is a replacement for departed French striker Bafetimbi Gomis, told BBC Sport Africa.

“It’s a big honour to get a chance to play for the country’s most successful club in Al Hilal.

“To play in the Asian Champions League against some of the continent’s finest teams is also a huge attraction and I really can’t wait.”

Saudi Arabia’s most successful club with 17 league titles, Al Hilal are the current domestic champions and the holders of the Asian Champions League title.

Ighalo, whose career has taken him to Norway, Italy, Spain, England and China, is keen to add to the club’s silverware.

“The ambition remains the same, which is to help the club to success in every competition we compete in,” he added.

“I have enjoyed moving to Saudi and every day here I realised that the league is at a competitive level.”

Ighalo captained Nigeria’s youth side at the Under-20 World Cup in 2009 but then had a six-year wait for his senior debut, which came in an international friendly at home to Uganda in Uyo.

He endured death threats aimed at his family after failing to score at the 2018 World Cup

But Ighalo produced seven goals to finish top scorer in qualifying for the 2019 Nations Cup, and his five goals and one assist helped Nigeria finish third at the tournament in Egypt.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

