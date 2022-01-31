Discountenance Viral Post of Religious Crisis in Yobe, Public Warned

Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

Members of the public have been advised not to take into account a viral post claiming that Yobe State is boiling with churches burnt and Christians killed.

They were also warned that the state has not been under any security breach, and that the article was the handiwork of mischief makers.

The advice was given by the state Police Command and spokesman to the state Governor, Mai Mala Buni, Mallam Mamman Mohammed, in separate statements.

The statement issued by the Police titled: ‘A Trending Fake News’, signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Dungus AbdulKarim, read: “The attention of Yobe State Police Command has been drawn to an information making the round on social media to the effect that: “Re: Yobe State is boiling now. Churches are being burnt, many Christians killed. Please pray even if it’s five mins (sic) and forward to other people of faith for intercession. Don’t ignore. Cry to our God against those Islamic terrorists. He’ll hear and heal our land, Nigeria! From CAN Abuja.”

Abdulkarim said: “However, in view of this sensitive information, the Yobe State Police Command writes to call on all indigenes of Yobe State, and by extension all Nigerians, to disregard the information because it is an outright fabrication, false and misleading as Yobe State is calm, and all religious faiths (both Christians and Muslims) are living in peace and harmony.

“The Police Command wished to also reiterate that the fake publication is the handwork of mischief makers who want to throw Yobe State and Nigeria into confusion and religious conflagration.

“Finally, we reiterate the commitment of the state Police Command to provide a safe and secured environment where growth and development thrive.

“We wish to call on the public to continue to cooperate and partner the Police Command in this noble task.”

In his statement, the spokesman of the governor said: “The attention of Yobe State Government has been drawn to a fake and misleading post on social media purportedly from CAN Abuja, claiming that Yobe State is boiling.

“The post mischievously claimed that: ‘Yobe State in Nigeria is boiling now. Churches are being burnt, many Christians killed. Please pray even if its 5 minutes and forward to other people of Faith for intercession. Don’t ignore. Cry to our God against those Islamic terrorists. He’ll hear and heal our land, Nigeria! From CAN Abuja’.”

Mohammed said: “The deceitful article is deliberately circulated to fan the embers of hate and crisis among Nigerians of different faiths.

“The mendacious post is over five years old. As a journalist, l had then received several calls from colleagues residing outside the state seeking details and clarifications.

“I wish to make it clear, just as the police authoritues in the state has done, that Yobe State, by the special grace of God, is very calm and peaceful.

“It is disheartening that mischief makers and doom seekers have continued to share this fake and misleading post intended to cause disharmony.

“The public is hereby advised to disregard this mischievous post as Yobe State is very peaceful.”

