Cyber Future Academy Partners NAS on ICT Week

The Cyber Future Academy has entered into a partnership with the Committee on ICT, Cybersecurity and Digital Economy of the National Assembly to host ICT week on March 22 and 23.

The Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Future Academy, Collins Nnabugwu, said in a statement that the tech week was aimed at revolutionalising ICT in Nigeria.

Nnabugwu said the theme for the 2022 ICT Week was “A Nation’s Roadmap to Digital Transformation through ICT and Innovation.”

He said the ICT Week 2022 would hold at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Conference Centre Abuja at 9a.m.

Nnabugwu said: “According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), Nigeria is projected to be on the path to digital transformation, with the population of technology adoption for doing business and daily living taking an upward trajectory.

“For this to happen, serious attention must be paid to ICT and Innovation in order for the Nigerian economy to maximise the social impact and development trends in the global tech ecosystem.

“The focus of the ICT week will be to drive a new narrative that would propel creativity in the technology space, to scale innovative ideas and solutions,”

He said the conference would further help to leapfrog the economy and also leverage on a wide range of opportunities in global partnerships.

Nnabugwu noted that there was so much tech, digital skillsets and talent pool in the country to match the growing demand for jobs and careers in tech, to build and sustain the tech ecosystem.

Speaking on the Nigeria ICT Week, the Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on ICT, Cybersecurity and Digital Economy, Mr Solomon Adaelu, said Nigeria was ripe for a digital revolution.

