Confession against Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Mercyland Fake, Says Aide

Spokesperson for Christ Mercyland Church in Warri, Delta State, Moses Akpotiti has decribed as false allegations by some Pastors that they help fake miracles for the Founder of the church, Billionaire prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin.

Akpotiti, in a statement, said the founder of Christ Mercyland church in Warri has been dragged by some pastors in a libelous confession by another pastor of a church in Warri.

He said the pastor, the principal suspect, who is behind the plot is currently being investigated by the Nigerian Police and asked to produce the others over character assassination and blackmail against Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Mercyland.”

Akpotiti told journalists in the statement that yet another pastor, names withheld, had allegedly connived with the principal suspect to instigate the public and blackmail Fufeyin.

“The third pastor had appeared at the church of the principal suspect, testifying that he worked for Fufeyin to plan fake miracles, adding that he assisted in staging miracles in other churches.”

Akpotiti alleged that third pastor who claimed he was empowered with spiritual forces confessed at the church, adding that he has been involved in the activity for over two years.”

Akpotiti said investigation has revealed that their intent was to blackmail Billionaire Prophet Fufeyin with the fake confessions, adding that the police is already involved and the matter is being investigated.”

Akpotiti also disclosed that not only has the principal suspect been unable to substantiate the claims made at his church but has also been unable to produce his partner in the crime before the Police.”

While the principal suspect had reportedly claimed that he had never met his partner in the crime before, Akpotiti disclosed that “there have been link between both of them, and that they have been working together and have known for years before the third pastor, his partner in the crime, coming to make the fake confession.

He said, “There were indications that the third pastor had been referred to as a son by the principal suspect during his last birthday when former sent him birthday wishes on Facebook.”

Akpotiti insisted that “Prophet Fufeyin would not be distracted by blackmailers who have been working hard to tarnish his good name.”

He added that “the prophet would not succumb to publicity and would continue to fulfil the mandate of God on earth while supporting the public in every way possible.”

The third pastor (name withheld) could not be reached as at press time.

