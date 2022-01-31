Come and Work with Us, Lawan Begs Emmanuel to Join APC

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, extended an invitation to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a statement by Lawan’s media aide, Ola Awoniyi, titled: “We are waiting for you to come and work with us,” Lawan tells Akwa Ibom Governor.

The President of the Senate, according to the statement, was in Uyo at the instance of his colleague, Senator Bassey Akpan.

Lawan showered encomiums on Emmanuel for being a performing Governor and publicly told him to consider crossing over to the side of the progressives politicians.

Lawan recently extended similar invitation to the Abia State Governor, when he visited Aba in November last year, and told Governor Okezie Ikpeazu that, “the progressives were waiting for him.”

Both the Senate President and the Akwa Ibom State governor attended the Thanksgiving Service and the inauguration of the constituency projects executed by Akpan on Saturday.

Lawan congratulated the people of Akwa Ibom for being lucky to have Udom Emmanuel as their Governor, saying, “You have a Governor who is so focused, intelligent, brilliant and anything that will bring development to Akwa Ibom and this country is his concern.

“Your Excellency, even though we do not share a common platform but the truth must be said: you have transformed Akwa Ibom for the best.

We are waiting for you to come and work with us, Your Excellency. Oh yes! Why not? We want someone like you. And there is no shame in asking.

“We are asking for the development, unity, progress and growth of our country. It doesn’t matter, who that person is. When you see something that is so good, you say something that is also good. And we have seen someone that is so good, so brilliant and we are saying that is a very good addition to the leadership quest for Nigeria,” Lawan said.

The projects that were inaugurated on Saturday included the Ifa Ikot Akpan road, Uyo and Senator OBA Multipurpose Recreational Complex in Uyo.

The Senate President said the projects were indicative of Senator Akpan’s care for his people.

“For us as members of the National Assembly, it’s always our people first. Our constituents first. Our Senatorial District first. This is because we believe that we are accountable to our Senatorial District. We are accountable to our people. We cannot do without our people. They voted for us. All the three Senators from Akwa Ibom are Distinguished people,” Lawan said.

