Bamidele: I’ll Challenge Ekiti APC Governorship Primary

Victor Ogunje

The Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum and one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in Ekiti State, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has said he would take all necessary legal steps to test the viability of the results declared by the party in the January 27 primary in the state.

Bamidele, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, posited that the alleged abrasion of democracy and brazen abridgement of the Electoral Act in the election would be subjected to legal scrutiny via the party’s constitution and the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Though Bamidele and six others had withdrawn from the race, going by the results declared by Governor Abubakar Mohammed Badaru-led APC Primary Election Committee, he garnered a total of 706 to emerge third, while the former Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji got 101,703, to become the party’s candidate.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, the protesting Bamidele said he would take all the necessary actions to correct the alleged electoral perfidy perpetrated during the primary to deepen democracy and entrench the rule of law in the system.

Bamidele insisted that no election was held on January 27, saying figures reeled off by the committee were allegedly fabricated to suit a certain sinister purpose.

“We are, of course, taking immediate steps within the confines of our party constitution and the law to seek redress for this blatant abuse of trust and due process by the state actors. So,whilst on this quest to seek an amicable resolution to this impasse, I urge all to remain calm and prayerful that justice and truth will prevail for the benefit of the people of Ekiti,” he said..

Meanwhile, An American-based Public Health Practitioner and Business Tycoon, Prince Adeolu Tinubu, has said continuity in governance was the only way Ekiti could experience rapid socio-economic transformation

Tinubu said ensuring victory for the APC candidate in the June 18 governorship election, would be a vote for continuity of the Kayode Fayemi transformation agenda for Ekiti.

Tinubu, who is the Chairman, Alumni Association of the Ekiti State University EKSU, USA Chapter affirmed that, he would use his personal influence, resources and Diaspora-based support to deliver Emure, Ise-Orun and Ikere Local Governments for Oyebanji.

“My parents are from Emure and Ise. My wife is from the Oluyede family in Ikere Ekiti, having travelled around the world, I have discovered that continuity remains a better way to attract rapid growth and development to any society.

“My support for BAO is not out of sentiment but for the love of Ekiti, I have the confidence that Oyebanji, being a seasoned administrator, will consolidate on the great work already done by Governor Kayode Fayemi and we will all smile at the end.”

