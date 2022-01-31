Axxela Bags Africa’s ‘Most Sustainable Company of the Year’ Award

Peter Uzoho

Axxela Limited, one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading energy solutions provider, has received the ‘Africa’s Most Sustainable Company of the Year’ award for 2021 from World Finance.

Axxela emerged top in the oil and gas sector – African category.

World Finance is a media outfit providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business landscape and the global economy.

The 2021 World Finance Oil & Gas Awards highlighted companies and organisations that were best equipped to thrive in the new business landscape while meeting the highest international standards.

According to the organisers of the award, “during this past year, Axxela as a pioneer private sector led natural gas company, has continued to show dynamism and responsiveness to the operating environment while also leveraging transformations to enhance business prospects and embrace the future”.

In the last two years, the world has undergone countless changes, and some industries were badly hit but perhaps, none more than the oil and gas sector.

However, despite the glum outlook, some companies have demonstrated resilience and have also exhibited tremendous growth, World Finance stated.

It explained that the award acknowledged Axxela’s commitment to sustainable business practices despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, and a strong outlook for success in the future.

Receiving the award on behalf of Axxela, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bolaji Osunsanya, expressed appreciation for the award and reiterated Axxela’s renewed commitment to building a sustainable business in the African energy space.

According to Osunsanya, ‘’this award is a recognition of Axxela’s innovative and progressive approach to solving Africa’s energy challenges by providing industries and organisations with sustainable, dependable, and affordable energy solutions”.

Axxela is a Helios Investment Partners LLP portfolio company, and the first privately-owned designated natural gas shipper on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP).

The firm is also the pioneering private sector-led developer of natural gas distribution in Nigeria, delivering natural gas to over 185 industrial and commercial customers via a vast network of gas infrastructure.

With over 300km in gas pipeline infrastructure built, Axxela provides unique energy solutions primarily through its subsidiaries: Gaslink Nigeria Limited, Gas Network Services Limited, Central Horizon Gas Company Limited, and Transit Gas Nigeria Limited.

