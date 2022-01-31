ANLCA Urges FG to Set-aside 3% Compensation for Licensed Agents

Ugo Aliogo

The National President, Association of Nigeria Licensed Custom Agents (ANLCA), Chief Tony Nwabunike, has urged the federal government set-aside 3 percent compensation for licensed agents based on revenue collected from transactions.

Nwabunike, who disclosed this in Lagos during the Inauguration of ANLCA National Compliance Team, noted that the compensation would not only serve as motivation to compliant brokers, it would also cause better increase in revenue and strengthen best practices.

He hinted that a lot of people have erroneously thought that compliance is a thing for the private sector alone, and it is not for government.

He remarked further explained that government agencies and their operatives owe the country and trading community the duty of compliance by obeying their own laws and sanctioning their operatives who act with impunity, in disobedience.

Nwabunike stated that Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and others through their modes of operation should consider being more compliant.

The ANLCA President noted that compliance concerns everyone, therefore government agencies and private business operators all have responsibility to be compliant, “let us always be reminded of these trade agreements.”

Nwabunike revealed that as a country, there should not be signing of treaties and agreements that the country would not comply with, adding that there is need to build a culture of national integrity in all fronts both at home and in the eyes of the global trading community.

According to him, “As a country, we have always shown efforts to improve on systems, infrastructure and severally spell out Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in many areas but forgetting to work more on the human element. I dare to say that creating the best workplace environment fitted with state-of-the-art ICT cannot on its own give you efficiency if the human beings to work there are operating in defiance to rules and procedures. From our findings, over 30 percent of revenue collected by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) were achieved through interventions such as demand notices (DN), which are, most times, fallouts of non-compliance.”

