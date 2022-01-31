‘Accident Investigation Institute to Begins Operation in Q3 2022’

Kasim Sumaina

The Commissioner/CEO, Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N)

Mr. Akin Olateru has hinted that all is set for the launch of its world-class air accident investigation training institute as the project reaches 92 percent completion.

The launch, he disclosed, will be in the 3rd quarter of the year 2022.

Olateru made the disclosure in Abuja when the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria (NCAT), Capt. Alkali Modibbo and his management team paid a courtesy call on him at the AIB head office.

According to him, AIB is setting up a training school, which is the first of its kind in the history of Africa. “That will be the first and it is a welcomed initiative.”

He further said that AIB-N have been talking to NCAT among great institutions in the world that teach aircraft accident investigation courses.

He said, “The training institute, located close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja is about 90 per cent completed and should be ready at about the third quarter of 2022.”

Speaking earlier, the NCAT Rector, Capt. Moddibo said AIB-N plan to improve infrastructure, acquire more equipment and strengthen human capital are endeavours shared by the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT).

He added that it is significant that a continuous synergy is maintained among associate agencies, considering the global challenges facing the aviation industry that require tremendous innovation and dedication, qualities which AIB-N has recently exhibited.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

