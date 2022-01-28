Row over Status of Slain Ogun Oba as Clans Disagree

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A new twist has evolved in the Chieftaincy crisis rocking Agodo Town, in Ewekoro Local Government area of Ogun State, which culminated in the killing of the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Ayinde Odetola, and three of his workers.

The traditional ruler, Alagodo of Agodo, was killed by hoodlums, on Monday, January 24, 2022, who also burnt his remains and that of his workers that were with him.

The new twist evolved yesterday, as rival clans, Ake and Owu, that have locked horns on who should produce the oba for the town, engaged each other on the status of the traditional ruler of the community.

The Owu Clan, in a statement by Chief Ishola Akinsipo, for Olowu-in-Council, claimed that Agodo Community, has said they did not have a traditional ruler of an Oba’s status.

The Olowu-in-Council, also asserted that even “the purported Olu of Agodo Village, has no physical presence nor a Palace in Agodo.

The Council stated that the man, who had been parading himself as the oba of the town, had been involved in land disputes with the people

This statement, by Olowu-in Council, was countered by Chief Adekunle Olajide of Agodo Town, who spoke at Alake Palace, in Abeokuta, stating that the town had an Oba, who was recently killed.

Olajide backed his claim with a letter dated April 17, 2018, written by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy, Ogun State.

The letter, signed by Director, Chieftaincy Affairs, was entitled “APPOINTMENT AS CORONET OBA”, was made available to journalists in Abeokuta and gave approval for appointment of a Coronet Oba for the town.

However, a press statement by Olowu-in-Council, said there was no time that Agodo sought recommendation to havae an Oba.

The statement read: “The attention of Olowu-in-Council, Owu Kingdom, Abeokuta has been drawn to the trending media reports about the alleged murder of a traditional ruler in Agodo village in the Asa-Yobo area of Ewekoro Local Government of Ogun State and the insinuation that the that the incident was prompted by conflict between Owu and Ake people over the kingship in Agodo village.

“The insinuation is far from the truth as on no occasion has the Agodo community, with a Baale in situ, has contested or applied to Olowu or Alake Egba for the uplifting of their Baale to Coronet.

“From time immemorial, Agodo village, which has been a multi-clan community from Abeokuta, had been in peace until some six years ago, when some hoodlums besieged the environment to grab the community’s land.

“Reports available at our disposal in Owu Kingdom indicate the man, who claimed to be Oba in Agodo village had been involved in land disputes with Agodo people, which had caused bad blood among him, accompanied hoodlums and the Agodo community.

“In 2016, for instance, Agodo village was thrown into a turmoil following an alleged attempt by the man and some thugs to bury a corpse in Agodo village as a decoy to establish ancestry to the land.

“By the directive of Olowu Kangunere, Oba Olusanya Adegboyega Dosunmu, Olowu of Owu, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye, Towulade Akinale was deployed to visit Agodo village and ensured there was peace. The report of a mefiative meeting in Agofo, suing for peace and co-existence of the community was published in a news magazine, The Village Network, vol. 3 No 5 (2016), copy attached.

“The Agodo community as at today, has denied their knowledge of any Oba in Agodo village as the purported Olu of Agodo, has no physical presence nor a Palace in Agodo

“Suffice it to call for enquiry as to who recommended him to both Egba Traditional Council and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.”

But the letter, which emanated from the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and signed by Director, Chieftaincy Affairs, Dolapo Adewumi, dated 17th April, 2018, and address to Oba Odetola Olajide Ayinde, Olu of Agodo, Aàfin Agodo conveyed the news of the appointment of the late monarch to him.

The letter read: “I have the greatest pleasure to inform Kabiyesi that in accordance with Sub Section (1) and (2) of Section 25 of the Chiefs Law, Laws of Ogun of Nigeria, 2006, the government of Ogun State of Nigeria, has approved your appointment as the first Kabiyesi Alayeluwa Olu of Agodo, Agodo in Ewekoro local government area with effect from 11th April, 2018.”

“Kabiyesi is advised to liaise approximately with the Egba traditional council for their briefing.”

At the time of filling this report, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Lanre Bankole, was holding a meeting at the palace of Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

The meeting had in attendance, chiefs from Agodo Town and Ake on the crisis.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

