Augustine Ugbaja: The Story of a Music Industry Revolutionary

Born to a Nigerian Family of 5, Ugbaja Emeka Augustine, also known as Dr Whyte is a U.S Based Nigerian Label Executive. He is a Graduate of Physics / Electronics from the University of Port Harcourt, Choba, Rivers with an undying love for music from his childhood. His late Father Mr Patrick Ugbaja has a strong influence on his love for music as he always played Lucky Dube, Bob Marley and Majeek Fashek every morning when he drove him to school.

Augustine Ugbaja grew up being a dancer and then relocated to Lagos after his NYSC Service at Ahoada east local government Ihugbogo to expand his craft in Music. While he stopped dancing as time went on in Lagos, he became a label executive and, In his words, “I spot good songs before they blow up in the music industry and I always tell my colleagues ahead of time and they always remind me whenever a song I sent to them blow up Beyond imagination”

Mr UEA as he is fondly called by the industry people, says he is here to restructure and reshape the Nigeria Music industry as it’s a Multi-billion Dollar Gold mine. Known for spotting Hery Knight, 2SEC Twins, Beevlingz , YCEE and many others, he has gone to work with Klem, Mystro, Puffy Tee and other producers to roll out hits.

Now Based in the U.S.A after he relocated there in 2019, he has set up a worldwide team “SouthNice Records” poised to groom and discover the next big afrobeat stars. Married with two Lovely kids, he said he is going to reshape the Nigerian Music industry and wont stop till he grooms and produces the next international award winning Nigerian artistes.

“The Nigerian Music Industry Needs restructuring, we need to document Afrobeats, see how the American music industry works because they have a working system. SouthNice is here to reshape that in the Nigerian music sphere and make sure we have a working system”, he says.

