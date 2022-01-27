Ugwuanyi Will Decide His Successor, Says Enugu Senator

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnaman has declared that it is the prerogative of the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to determine who succeeds him in 2023.

This, he said, is in line with the precedent for the incumbent governor of the state to determine his successor at least since the commencement of the Fourth Republic in1999.

Nnamani, who represents Enugu East Senatorial District in a release issued yesterday said: “We have a tradition in Enugu State politics. The governor is the leader who directs affairs. He will determine who succeeds him without compromising the electoral processes and whoever he chooses will be our next governor.

“I have absolute loyalty and respect for my governor who is also the leader of Ebeano political family. He has demonstrated capacity and leadership. We are waiting for him to lead the way to go in 2023 and we shall follow.”

According to him, “Enugu State is among the few in the country that enjoys political harmony on account of adherence to zoning or rotation of key political offices in the three senatorial districts especially the governorship seat since 1999.”

Nnamani said he was excited by the political developments in the state where accomplished sons and daughters are showing interest in the politics of the state and prayed that the best amongst them emerges as governor in 2023.

His words: “All the aspirants belong to the Ebeano political family. One hundred percent of them are my primary, secondary and by-products. Some may have close affinity with me which explains the understandable speculations on whom I may be supporting. But it is the governor that will choose his successor. The political machinery in the state including the Ebeano family will be rolled out to support whomever he chooses.

He advised those fanning the embers of war to sheathe their swords “because there is no war to be fought. We are one family, whomever emerges will be governor for all.

“No matter the machinations, conspiracies and subterfuges over the governorship primary of our party, we will have a successful transition under the leadership and guidance of our governor.

“It is understandable that some of those who are posturing are seeking for relevance or seeking for political appointments in other parties. That is the beauty of democracy, he said.

Nnamani reiterated that he has forgiven all those who may have wronged him in the past saying “I harbour no grudges against any one. I have no fears or concerns about anyone. That era is confined to the dustbin of history. We are moving forward as one family for greater Enugu State.”

