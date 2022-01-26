Okorocha Declares Presidential Ambition

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

A member of the National Assembly representing Imo West Senatorial Diattict, Rochas Okorocha on Wednesday declared his intention to run for presidency in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okorocha, a former governor of Imo State, made his intention known in a letter he wrote to the Senate and read at plenary by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

He pledged to address a world press conference on Monday to officially declare his ambition to contest for the post of President.

The letter read in part: “As you are aware, the Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the time table for the conduct of 2023 general election, including that of the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“With elections drawing nearer as the days go by, our citizens are concerned about the quality of persons to run the affairs of our nation, one who can address some of their major concern which includes:

“A detrabalised Nigerian who can unite our country. A leader with a compassionate heart who will care for the poor, downtrodden and masses of the country.

“A visionary leader who can create wealth for our teaming populace by addressing the issues of poverty, insecurity and youth restiveness.

“It is as a result of these concerns that I wish to hold a world press conference on my intention to run for the office of the President of our dear nation. I therefore wish to solicit for your prayers as I make known my intention.”

