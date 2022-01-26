International Day of Education: Gombe Gov Restates Commitment to Education Transformation

Segun Awofadeji

As Gombe State joins the rest of the world to mark this year’s International Day of Education, Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has restated his desire to see the state at the forefront of proving quality education in Nigeria.​ ​

The governor, in a message to commemorate the day on Monday, said his administration will not relent until the goal of repositioning the sector for effective and efficient service delivery is achieved.​

While highlighting the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Changing Course, Transforming Education’, the governor noted that with measures put in place, his administration has succeeded in changing the negative narrative hitherto associated with, especially basic education in the state.​

He particularly expressed delight with the gradual upscale in students’ performance in external examinations. He said with the state of emergency declared by his administration, a lot has been achieved, especially in basic education nthrough putting up classrooms, laboratories, libraries and provision of the necessary infrastructure for quality education.​

“The declaration of a state of emergency in education in Gombe State by our administration saw a sudden departure from the prism of a narrow window dressing to a broad and holistic approach towards addressing the numerous challenges confronting the sector, especially at the basic level, which is the most critical stage in human development”.​

“Today, the situation in the education sector, particularly at the basic level, is gradually and steadily changing for the better and to the benefit of the younger generation. Aside from the massive construction, renovation and remodeling of schools and staff quarters, we have also established a state-of-the-art Teachers Resource Centre (TRC) in Kwami, the first of its kind in the North-East sub-region, for the training and retraining of teachers”.

Describing education as the cradle upon which development indices are measured, the Governor assured that his administration will continue to take measures that will address all gaps and challenges bedevilling the sector.​ ​

This year’s International Day of Education, which marks the fourth since it was proclaimed in 2018 by United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), highlights the need for a new way forward in transforming the education sector.​

