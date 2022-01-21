Gani Adams Blames Police for Insecurity on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Segun James

Following the continued cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and ritual killings along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Abiodun Ige Adams has blamed the police for sabotaging the proposed partnership that was aimed at securing road, insisting that the growing incidents of insecurity couldn’t have occurred had the police authorities allowed the partnership arrangements to sail through.

The Yoruba generalissimo, who said this while reacting to any attack on travellers by bandits on the road, lamented that it was the refusal of the police to work with other stakeholders on security on the road that is responsible for continued activities of bandits in the area.

Adams, who is the convener of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) stated that the local security outfit had, in a letter last September, requested for a partnership with the police to join in the normal patrol routine along Lagos-Ibadan Express Way in order to assist the police in ensuring safety and effective security along the road. But the police authorities ignored it.

“The letter was in response to the growing spate of insecurity along the road which remains a major road in the region. The reason for the request is to use our strengths and networks to secure the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which has remained volatile and porous as a result of prolonged attacks including robbery, killings, kidnapping and other social vices in the region.

“The idea of seeking partnership with the police came up after series of meetings with leaders and stakeholders of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group to assist the police in securing the southwest especially along Lagos -Ibadan Expressway.

“The letter dated September 22, 2021 was addressed to the Commissioners of Police, security Advisers, Director of State Security Services(DSS) and other security operatives in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo.”

Adams, who frowned at the rate of kidnappings and killings along the road said that the group’s effort to complement the police was done in good faith and it was targeted at nipping the activities of the bandits in the bud.

“Given my position as the Aare Ona kakanfo of Yoruba land, I have received many calls from people that felt concern on the recent attacks on Lagos-Ibadan Express Way and I think it is time to tell the world of our efforts in securing the region.

“Our intention as a security outfit is to seek partnership with the police especially in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo to build a team that is formidable enough to take care of the security challenges along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The road has become volatile for travellers and I think there is need for urgent intervention. That is why we consider it very important that there should be a synergy between the police and other security outfits in the southwest”

He, however, said the group will not relent in its efforts to ensure that the southwest region is safe for residents

“In projecting our mandate to secure the southwest, SSSG had held series of security summit in four different states and from our past records, the group had really achieved alot in the area of security across the region.”

The SSSG comprises security outfits in the region including Oodua Peoples Congress( OPC) Agbekoya, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Agbekoya Peace Movement, Vigilante Yahun, Professional Hunters of Nigeria, Agbekoya Farmers Society, Hunters Association of Nigeria, Isokan Oodua.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

