CACOVID Showers Naira Rain on Eagles

Nigeria’s Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) on Wednesday lifted the Super Eagles morale at the ongoing AFCON with mouthwatering cash gifts. Apart from the equivalent of the $80,000 earlier promised the team, another $50,000 was added to ginger the squad to go for the ultimate title.

Speaking at lunchtime before the team played Guinea Bissau, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele led other members like Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola to the team’s Hotel la Rabidou camp in Garoua to lift the players and officials with the good news.

Emefiele also revealed Otedola’s $250,000 bonus to the team if they win the trophy at the end of competition in Cameroon.

The CBN Governor briefed the players and the technical crew on the objectives of the Coalition Against Covid-19.

The coalition is a private sector-led organization in Nigeria established to assist government in combating the Coronavirus disease in the country.

Emefiele, Dangote and Herbert Wigwe are the key people behind the coalition.

Earlier, the team was promised N10million for every goal scored in the competition by the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema.

Austine Eguavoen’s side won all three group games at the 2021 AFCON finals in Cameroon.

