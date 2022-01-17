FCTA Threatens Chiefs over Land Allocation

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The FCT Administration has threatened to prosecute any traditional ruler, chief and district head within the territory caught allocating lands to unsuspecting individuals.

The Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat, Mr. Ibrahim Dantsoho, re-echoed the position of the administration when he paid a courtesy visit on the palace of the Sakaruyi of Karu, Emmanuel Kyauta Yepwi.

Dantsoho said the role of traditional rulers was becoming worrisome in the deliberate distortion of the Abuja Master Plan, which has led to illegal development of settlements in the territory.

He conveyed the message of the FCT Minister Mohammed Musa Bello and the FCT Minister of State Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, to all traditional rulers within the FCT to inform their chiefs, village heads and district heads that anyone still in the habit of allocating plots of land to individuals should desist from such act or be ready to face the law.

“It is only the FCT Minister that can allocate land in the Federal Capital Territory and that is a role he performs on behalf of the President who happens to be the Governor General of the FCT,” he said.

He also urged the royal fathers to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order during the forthcoming area council’s elections in the FCT.

He charged them to desist from making political statements and openly supporting one candidate against the other in order not to cause troubles before, during, and after the election.

