Toyota Develops All-new 2022 Corolla Cross

As the newest versatile family member in the Corolla family, the first-ever 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross kicks off the new year with the “Just Right” campaign, which highlights the compact SUV’s capabilities and features that are sure to accommodate life’s adventures.

“We’re excited to launch the first-ever Corolla Cross here in the U.S. with the ‘Just Right’ campaign, which encourages guests to cherish life’s perfect wins, big or small,” said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. “Corolla Cross has everything our drivers want – an elevated and upgraded compact SUV, designed for every lifestyle.”

The fully integrated Corolla Cross campaign was developed using Toyota’s long-standing Total Toyota (T2) marketing model, fully considering the transcultural mainstream audiences across America. Toyota campaigns are integrated through one strategic brief, creative idea and media plan – and create a cohesive marketing approach inclusive of multicultural marketing and the total market model. The T2 agency team includes Saatchi & Saatchi, Burrell Communications, Conill Advertising and Intertrend, with ZenithMedia placing TV and outdoor media buys.

The campaign showcases a unified style across all creative throughout the T2 agency broadcast spots, which are highlighted below:

In the spot created by Saatchi & Saatchi and directed by Max Malkin, “Perfect Getaway” features a group of friends heading out for a weekend escape. They’re in awe as the rain suddenly clears so they’re able to pack up their Corolla Cross. As they’re leaving town, all the traffic lights turn green, and the day suddenly falls into place for their road trip.

In “Find Your Groove,” created by Burrell Communications and directed by Daniel Azancot, internet dance phenomenon Aubrey Fisher and his friends pack up for a road trip, utilizing the Corolla Cross to help them find their groove to begin their trip – from an automatic liftgate and spacious cargo area to five-passenger seating.

Intertrend developed two spots, “Showtime” and “Picture Perfect,” that highlight the all-new Corolla Cross’ available AWD capabilities and seamless style. In “Showtime,” a man picks up his cousin from the airport, who’s come to America for the first time. Looking to impress him, he takes him to a one-of-a-kind view of the Northern Lights, equally as unique as the Corolla Cross. In “Picture Perfect,” a content creator couple looks to amaze their followers with the help of the Corolla Cross. Through every turn of their drive, the couple, their dogs and the Corolla Cross are in perfect sync to the beat of the music.

