Super Eagles Seek Early 2nd Round Against Sudan

Fresh from an impressive 1-0 win against seven-time champions- Egypt in their opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Eagles of Nigeria would be hoping to book their place in the second round of the competition as they confront the Falcons of Jediane today at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium, Garoua, writes Kunle Adewale

When erstwhile national team manager, Gernot Rohr was sacked by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), it was welcomed by many football loving Nigerians but there was a question mark on the timing of his sack- with just about six weeks to the commencement of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

But with the tactical play the Super Eagles put up in their opening game against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday, interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen gave very little away that he just had few days of training with the team with manner he set up against the seven-time African champions.

On paper, the game against the Pharaohs was supposed to be the most challenging tie in the group, but the Super Eagles made light of it after their dominant display.

Super Eagles star performer on the evening, Moses Simon indeed showered praises on Eguavoen for his fine display against Egypt.

Simon credited the team’s coaching staff led by Eguavoen for his brilliant display during the team’s 1-0 win over Egypt in their Africa Cup of Nations opener on Tuesday evening.

“I’d say all thanks to the technical staff, the coach for giving the team the confidence to play,” Simon said at the end of training on Wednesday.

“Of course, it’s all about the team spirit so it’s not an individual process.”

Simon remained modest when asked for his thoughts on the Super Eagles sealing qualification to the last 16 with a game to spare if they defeat Sudan today.

“The game against Sudan is something we need to be careful with because now in Africa there is no small team so we need to face them the way we played against Egypt.

“We just need to go all in all. The way we took the game against Egypt is likewise the same thing that we are going to do against Sudan. We have to do our best and give 100 per cent to have three points.”

“We have to do our best and give one hundred per cent to have the three points,” he concluded.

Super Eagles safe hands Maduka Okoye indeed says the team is totally focused for the clash against Sudan.

“It’s good to start the competition with a win. It’s always good when you come to a big tournament like this and start on a positive, “Okoye said after the team’s training session on Wednesday.

“What is important now is for us to approach the game like we did against Egypt. We must remain humble and not take them for granted.

“Our focus is now on Saturday’s (today’s) game. The game against Egypt is behind us now and we want three points in this one.”

Okoye predicted a physical battle when the Super Eagles face off with the Falcons of Sudan in their second group game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria at the end of training on Wednesday, Okoye said : “I think it’s going to be more of a physical game but we have enough quality so I’m sure we will get the job done.”

Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo says he expects a tough encounter against the Sudanese and is urging his teammates not to lose focus as they target a spot in the round of 16 with a game to spare.

“We will take the match serious, it is a good start for us but we shouldn’t lose focus to think the next game will be easy, we have to win the next game so we can be sure of the next round,” Omeruo stressed.

“I am happy with our output against Egypt and especially the way the boys set up and approached the game the way we agreed was best. Everything worked. But we have shifted our focus completely to the next match and it is another day and another team and a different approach. I am happy with the playing personnel that we have got and the way they are ready to give their all,” Coach Eguavoen told thenffnews on Thursday morning.

Eguavoen has waved aside the record of his being the only Nigerian coach to have led the Super Eagles to win all three group phase matches at the AFCON, when his wards steamrolled Ghana, Zimbabwe and Senegal in Egypt 16 years ago.

“I am focused on winning against Sudan for now; I don’t want to think about any record or how we go about our third match. Sudan is in focus now and we have to deal with that squarely.”

Three points on Saturday (today) will guarantee group leaders Nigeria a place in the Round of 16 of the 33rd AFCON, meaning a more relaxed approach to their final group phase clash with debutants Guinea Bissau also in Garoua on Wednesday next week. If they finish top of Group D, the three-time champions will remain in Garoua for their Round of 16 task.

The Super Eagles will advance to the last 16 with a game to spare if they defeat Sudan today.

