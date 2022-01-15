Reliving Burna Boy’s Live Experience Concert

• Video of ‘Ballon D’Or’ out

It was an epic experience for Lagosians at “Burna Boy: The Live Experience Concert” held in Lagos, December 27 last year, as the ‘Ye’ crooner showed up in grand style for his fans. After performing on several stages across the world including selling out the famous O2 Arena, the ‘Odogwu’ came to Lagos to give his fans a well-deserved treat a couple of days back.

He took to the stage to perform some of his major hits back to back as well as his much-loved tracks from his popular Twice as Tall album . Opening his show, Burna Boy hit it off with his ‘Wetin dey Sup’ single which had fans screaming the lyrics in excitement.

Next was the beloved ‘Location’ by Dave featuring Burna, then ‘Deja Vu’, as well as the hit single, Ja ara’ e. Riling up the energy in the building, Burna Boy dropped songs from his African Giant Album including Anybody, Another story, Wonderful, Dangote, Secret featuring Serani and Jeremiah, Gbona and Spiritual.

A few exciting surprises showed up on stage to perform with the Grammy-winning superstar, one of which was Mozambique’s Yaba Buluku boys. This trio raised the roof, complementing Burna’s energy while performing their very own Yaba Buluku Remix. Another exciting surprise performance with Burna was BlackSherif performing the Second Sermon Remix.

Throwing it way back to the golden oldies, the crowd went wild when Burna Boy performed Like to Party and Soke. Other singles thrown into the mix include; Way Too Big, Jerusalema, Onyeka baby, Question, 23, Ballon D’or, Kilometre, Odogwu and On the Low. The show ended with the number one track from the 2018 Outside Album, Ye, which peaked at number 26 and 31 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop and R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts, respectively.

Describing himself as “the lighter way dey outside” , Burna Boy said that he was just getting used to fans mobbing him in response to their admiration of him. He however humbly urged his fans not to jump on stage during the show as this may startle him.

Respectfully honoring his request, the show was a smooth ride with Burna’s performance perfectly encapsulated in the words E file fun Burna’, and fans taking to social media to express their excitement during and after the concert. The Live Experience concert is part of the lineup of Stacked December concerts which took place across Lagos in December.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy has released the video for his ‘Ballon D’Or’ single. During one of their performances at the 02 Arena London, in November last year, he had announced, and on the spot, dropped this new single, featuring Wizkid. This banging track is inspired by one of the most prestigious trophies given to professional soccer players – Ballon D’Or whose recipient is regarded as the best male football player in the world.

The masterpiece single is produced by Nigerian British producer P2j. The music video, shot in Lagos, shows the chemistry and fluidity between these two most successful African artistes, and Grammy award winners. The video is a beauty to behold. Just in time for the holidays, this upbeat, feel-good sound arrives after the Afrofusion musician announced his history-making debut appearance at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2022.

That makes him the first Nigerian artiste to headline a concert at the iconic venue for his show: ‘One Night In Space’, which follows Burna Boy’s sold out debut at LA’s ‘The Hollywood Bowl’, electrifying performances at 2021 Global Citizen Festival and The Governor’s Ball, as well as sold out international shows at London’s O2 Arena, Paris’ Accor Arena, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome and more venues around the globe, as part of his 2021 Space Drift tour.

The video opens with on a boat cruise, savouring the serenity of the cool atmosphere at a beach in the company of several ladies. The visuals for ‘Ballon D’Or’ are phenomenal yet playful as Burna Boy and Wizkid depict their dreams in real time, matching a blockbuster sense of confidence and attendant energy.

Revealing legendary welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman who makes a cameo in the video, ‘Ballon D’Or’ brims with memorable melodies and beats and Burna Boy’s impressive technique and delivery as both singers croon about their heroics in the music industry. Last year saw Burna Boy soar like an eagle with diverse collaborations such as “I Feel It (ft. Burna Boy)” with Jon Bellion; and “Want It All” featuring Polo G.

He also had “Question” ft Don Jazzy, and Becky G x Burna Boy’s “Rotate,” featured in Pepsi’s global football campaign “Music Keeps Us Fizzing.” The African Giant also allied with Justin Bieber on the 8x Grammy nominated album ‘Justice’ and with 9x Grammy Award-nominee Sia for “Hey Boy”.

