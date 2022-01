President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Saturday laid wreaths at the National Arcade to honour fallen heroes.

The President and his deputy attended the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Parade at the FCT Arcade where the Senate President Ahmad Lawan and service chiefs also laid wreaths to honour fallen heroes.

