Moses Gives Reason for Performance against Egypt

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has said that he gave a superb performance against Egypt because he was able to express himself under interim boss Augustine Eguavoen unlike when he played under coach Gernot Rohr.

Moses had one of his best games in the green and white jersey as Nigeria secured a comfortable 1-0 victory over the Pharaohs.

He had a hand in the only goal of the game after his cross, which was intercepted, bounced towards Kelechi Iheanacho’s path.

Egypt fullback Mohamed Abdelmonem injured himself while marking the 26-year-old, and his replacement Akram Tawfik had a tough time defending against the Super Eagles star.

Ahead of the game against Sudan, the Jos-born forward explained the reason for his fine form whilst aiming a slight dig at former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr.

“The game against Egypt is one of my best in two years,” Moses said at the pre-match conference for the game against Sudan.

“Every coach have their mentality and impact. The previous coach, I play to his instructions. With the new coach, he gave us freedom and allowed us to bring our style of play at club side.”

The Super Eagles star will hope to continue in the same vein when Nigeria face the Falcons of Sudan.

