Jim Iyke Unveils New Book

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Ace Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has joined the league of authors months after his blockbuster movie, Bad Comments’. His authorial debut is titled Walking Through Walls. The book is the first volume in his new book series, “The Gift in the Odds”. Jim shared the exciting news with his followers recently on his Instagram page.

In the post on his page, the ‘One Dollar’ star wrote: “And unto serious matters, The Gift In The Odds, my authorial debut launches February 1st, 20222. Pre order on Amazon Kindle, Apple Books and Kobo. This book will change your life.”

The Gift in the Odds comes days after he revealed that the viral video of him beating his colleague Uche Maduagwu was staged. Bad Comments’ ranks among the highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time

Recall that Jim Iyke had said that not conducting himself well in the past, earned him bad reputation. “One cannot make a difference in anything in life if one is not open to criticism. At first, don’t forget we were not schooled about what to expect as regards being famous and handling fame. We did not understand what it meant. We did a little bit too much that earned us bad reputation. I could not conduct myself with the best decorum in those days.

“As one gets older, one understands oneself, one’s pattern, the people around one and the responsibility that has been entrusted unto one. It is no small gift to influence people. One owes the world a certain responsibility whether one likes it or not. We refused our responsibility along the way but once one embraces it, things would become easy. That is what I do these days. It is about my businesses, family and mental health.”

