Guy Ikokwu, Second Republic Politician, Dies at 85

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Chief Guy Ikokwu, a Second Republic politician, has died at the age of 85.

The late Ikokwu was Chairman of the Nigerian Peoples Party, (NPP) in the Second Republic in old Anambra State, and was the pioneer chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

His demise was announced yesterday in a statement issued by the head of the Ikokwu family, Chief Ugonna Ikokwu.

The statement said, “On behalf of Chief Ugonna Ogonna Ikokwu, head of Ikokwu Family of Oba, I announce the transition to glory of Chief Omenife Guy Ike Ikokwu former President of Otu Oka-Iwu, on Wednesday 12th of January 2022. He was 85 years old.

“He is survived by four children and grandchildren, seven siblings and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

“Further announcements will be made by the family. Meanwhile we ask for your continued prayers for the repose of the soul of Omenife in paradise.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

