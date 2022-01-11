Sylvester Oromoni: DPP Exonerates Dowen College Students, Others

Steve Aya

The Directorate of Public Prosecution Lagos State, has given reasons why it exonerated the five students and five officials of Dowen College linked to the death of a student of the Svhool, Master Sylvester Oromoni.

According to the DPP, two autopsies were carried out, the first revealed the cause of death to be acute bacteria pneumonia, due to severe sepsis.

The toxicology results also stated that there was “no elevation of any known chemicals and substances of abuse in clime”.

The second autopsy, the DPP further said was conducted in Lagos on December 14, 2021, by Dr. S.S. Soyemi, a Consultant Pathologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, was witnessed by 14 people including seven Pathologists, other Doctors and Police Officers.

The seven other Pathologists included four Pathologists who each represented Dowen College and three of the accused students were also present.

Dr. Vhriterhire, the Consultant Pathologist, who conducted the first autopsy in Warri, Delta was also present.

The result of the autopsy conducted in Lagos revealed marked pallor of organs, pneumonia (infection of the lungs), infection of the liver, kidney and heart.

“These infections emanated from the ankle infection described earlier in the report. Microscopic sections, also confirmed these findings. The result of the autopsy conducted in Lagos revealed marked pallor of organs, pneumonia (infection of the lungs), infection of the liver, kidney and heart.

“These infections emanated from the ankle infection described earlier in the report. Microscopic sections also confirmed these findings.“Death was from septicemia, following infections of the lungs and kidneys arising from ankle wounds.

“No evidence of blunt force trauma in this body. The findings in the oesophagus and stomach are not compatible with chemical intoxication. Death in this case is natural”, the result stated.

The DPP stated that in Paragraphs 3 and 4 of its advice dated January 4, 2022, that the late Sylvester Oromoni, on November 20, 2021, and November 21, 2021, suffered injuries while playing football with his friends in school, was taken to a sickbay by his friend and was released to his family on November 23, 2021.

The late Oromoni was taken to Warri by his father on November 26, 2021, and was being treated at home by a medical doctor, according to the DPP advice.

The DPP also stated in the advice that, while being treated at home, the deceased told a family friend names of some senior students of the College who allegedly beat him up for refusing to join a secret group. It added that the deceased alleged that he was given an obnoxious substance by the senior students to drink.

On November 29, 2021, the deceased was taken to a Diagnostic Centre at Warri for a scan, which revealed hepatomegaly due to acute viral hepatitis, according to advice.

On November 30, 2021, Sylvester Oromoni’s condition deteriorated, and he allegedly died while being rushed to the hospital, it added.

