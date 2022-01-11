…Police Arrest 18 over Illegal Crude Oil Refining Activities

Blessing Ibunge

Rivers State Police command has paraded 18 persons arrested for alleged involvement in crude oil refining and exporting activities in the state.

The state governor had ordered the police force to investigate and arrest anyone involved in the illegal oil refining activities, contributing to the air pollution experienced in the state.

Parading the suspects yesterday at the Police headquarters, Port Harcourt, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Eboka Friday, disclosed that the suspects were arrested for engaging in illegal oil bunkering and refining activities across various locations in the state.

Eboka said officers of the command also impounded two tankers and two large trucks used for illegal storage and transportation of crude oil.

The police boss explained that five suspects from one particular family in Mgbu-Atafa village of Emohua Local Government Area were among the arrested suspects.

Eboka revealed that the suspects were arrested for providing land for use in illegal oil refining and bunkering activities.

The commissioner, however, warned all individuals, families and communities in Rivers state to desist from cooperating with persons engaged in such illegal activities, saying, “anyone or group of persons found to be complicit in such activities will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.”

