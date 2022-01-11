Kano Targets 3.6m Children for Immunisation

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has stated that over 3.6 million children would be immunised against polio virus in the Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW) January campaign.

According to him, the MNCHW would be conducted alongside the Outbreak Response exercise (OBR1), adding that immunisation personnel would go house to house to vaccinate children below five years against poliovirus.

“The aim of the Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week is to improve the health care services for pregnant women and their children,” he said.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna disclosed this yesterday at Ungogo Local Government while flagging off the OBR1 and MNCHW January campaign in the state.

He went on to explain that the Kano State Government was highly committed towards providing adequate health care services to its people.

“Therefore, we should not relent in ensuring that pregnant women attend antenatal care in the hospitals across the state,” he added.

The governor appreciated the federal and local governments’ chairmen, emirate councils and development partners for their commitment towards sustaining the hard fought gains and therefore urged them to consolidate on the success recorded in the e exercise.

On his part, the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa urged parents to cooperate with immunisation personnel towards ensuring the success of the exercise.

