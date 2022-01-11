16 Teams for Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship Announced

The organisers of the Mark D Ball Basketball Championship billed to commence on January 15, 2022in Abuja, with the female competition, have named the 16 teams for the basketball tournament.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Secretary of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Umaru Abdullahi said the that 16 teams were chosen because of the clamour from clubs to participate after being starved of championships/tournaments.

The teams include; Air Warrior, Firstbank, Delta Force, Sunshine Angels, Customs, Novena Queens,Kada Angels, Benue Princess and Plateau Rocks. Others are Mountain of Fire, FCT Rocks, IGP Queens,Taraba Hurricanes, Nasarawa Amazons, Hot Coal Sizzlers and Bayelsa.

The statement added that all participating teams must adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols.

The Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship will dunk off at the indoor hall of the MKO Abiola Stadium.

