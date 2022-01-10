We Want Devt, Not Gunboats, Ijaw Youths Tell Obaseki

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has said that Ijaw communities in Edo deserve development from the government than procurement of gunboats to enhance security in the riverine areas of the State.

Secretary, Western zone of the IYC, Omaghomi Olu-Derimon stated this in a press statement yesterday in Benin City.

Olu-Derimon, who commended the Governor Obaseki for the enhance security across the state, said that the ijaws desire infrastructural development in their communities now than they ever did.

He particularly noted that the people would have been more pleased and elated if the funds used for the gunboats were directed to address the huge infrastructural deficit that is bedeviling the riverine communities.

He said: “This is particularly so as the first sets of gunboats procured by the government were yet to be utilised. It will be wrong if we say the governor is not doing his best in terms of security as it affects the state. Even the blind can attest to the fact that security in the state has improved tremendously under the leadership of our undaunted Governor.

Thanks to all security agencies and the Edo State Vigilance Network whom are on ground in almost all communities in Edo State, including our riverine areas. Just recently the government announced that it has acquired some gunboats for the riverine areas of Edo state which is mostly occupied by the Ijaws of Edo state.

“It suffice me to say that the Edo State Goverment bought similar boats a while ago and we are equally aware these Boats are still very new and are yet to be fully utilised as far as we are concern, so why buy more?”

Olu-Derimon said: “We have cried out severally that ijaws are marginalised in terms of infrastructural development and political appointments and elective positions. It would excite you to know that Ijaws in Ovia South-west cannot access the Benin City because of the deplorable state of Udo Ofunama Inikorogha road.

“The people in those communities have to travel through water to Gelegele or Sapele, Delta State before they embark on a road journey to access the state capital or their local government headquarters.

“In the same vein, the Gelegele Ekewan barracks road which hitherto served as a major access route to the State Capital is now a shadow of itself. We have been crying for a long time that Mr. Godwin Obaseki should cover up with the infrastructural underdevelopment in the riverine areas of the State since he came onboard but the story is almost similar with that of previous administrations in the State.

“I know if the story does not change under this present government, a 100 gunboats will not be able to change the insecurity that will greet the water ways which will extent to the hinterland. I am saying this based on past experiences.

“We have over time demanded three development centres for the three local government areas where Ijaws are domiciled.”

“We also demanded Edo State Riverine Development Agency and a Marine Academy in the areas.

Besides, he said all their demands are for government to fast-track development in the communities “but none of these requests were implemented other than acquisition of gunboats that will be in use only when the governor visits or any other VIP.

“It’s a new year and we want to urge our amiable Inlaw to change the narrative in our area by giving us adequate development attention,” he stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

