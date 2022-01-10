Two Arrested for Assault, Death of Lady

Becky UmemyiliI

Two persons have been arrested by the Ogun State Police command for assault and murder of their mistresses respectively at various locations within the state.

The incidents, which occurred very recently, showed that a 14-year old housemaid abducted a two-year old son of her mistress from the Sunday school class in their church.

The suspect, namely Favour Iwuozor, who got the custody of the child from the church with ease because she was known to the members as the housemaid, started to beg for alms (under the pretence of being orphans) in order to raise transport fare to take the child to the Eastern part of the country.

Luck ran out on her when another woman, namely Victoria Nwafor, decided to accommodate them in her house on compassion due to the ill health of the boy-child. But the girl planned to escape from her apartment with the child, an action which aroused the woman’s suspicion and her subsequent report to the police.

Further investigation by the police revealed that the maid planned to take the child to Imo state secretly but has immediately ordered for the parents of the boy to be contacted.

Similarly, 38- year-old Daniel Udoh was arrested last week for stabbing to death the husband of his alleged woman lover.

It was gathered that the deceased accused the suspect of illicit love affair with his wife, which led to a physical fight between the two men and it was in the process that the suspect stabbed the deceased severally with a knife.

Although he was rushed to the hospital for treatment, the deceased died while his remains have been deposited in the mortuary.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has directed that the suspect be transferred to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, for further investigation, with the view to charging him to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

