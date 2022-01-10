Tinubu: I’ve Informed Buhari About My Presidential Ambition

*Says he’s still consulting, to make formal declaration soon

Deji Elumoye

Former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his presidential ambition.

Speaking with newsmen after a closed-door meeting on Monday with President Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Tinubu said he had formally informed the President about his plan to succeed him in 2023.

He also disclosed that he will continue to consult Nigerians on his ambition, adding that before long he would make a public announcement of his intention to run for President under the ruling APC.

His words: “I’ve informed the President of my intention but I have not informed Nigerians yet. I’m still consulting. And I have no problem consulting. And I’ve not set a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people will I consult.

“You will soon hear, all you want to hear is the categorical declaration. You’ve gotten that truth from me that I have informed Mr. President of my ambition, and you don’t expect more answers than that”.

Details later…

