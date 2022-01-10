Name, Prosecute Terrorism Sponsors, Onuesoke Tasks FG

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has challenged the federal government to name and prosecute those financing terrorism in the country.

Onuesoke, in a statement issued yesterday, said he shared the same view with the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume that those behind terrorism should be exposed and put to shame.

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has challenged the federal government to name and prosecute those financing terrorism in the country.

Onuesoke, in a statement issued yesterday, said he shared the same view with the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume that those behind terrorism should be exposed and put to shame.

The PDP Chieftain maintained that exposing the financiers of terrorism would go a long way in saving the lives of innocent people being mowed down on daily basis.

“I hold a very strong view that if the financiers were identified and prosecuted, it would go a long way in minimising the activities of terrorists thereby saving lives and property and also boost the socio-economic lifestyle of Nigerians.

“Mr Malami told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York that the federal government had succeeded in identifying and detaining “high profile individuals” responsible for funding terrorists’ activities in the country.

“The AGF equally announced in May that the Nigerian government was about to begin the prosecution of about 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers and was profiling some high-profile Nigerians strongly suspected to be financing terrorism for prosecution. But over six months now, nothing was heard about the prosecution of the 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers,” he lamented.

Onuesoke stated that the delay in unveiling and prosecution of the suspects was not only having a serious effect on the security of the nation but equally responsible for loss of lives and the hyperinflation in the prices of food products in the country.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

