Minister to Inaugurate Governing Councils for Polytechnics, Colleges of Education

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, is set inaugurate the governing councils of eight federal polytechnics and six colleges of education which were recently established by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.

A statement signed by the Director of Information, Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Ben Goong, yesterday said the minister would inaugurate the governing councils alongside the Board of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) on January 18 and 20, 2022, respectively.

The statement said: “This is to strengthen governance and administration in the institutions and render their performance more responsive to the expectations of the present administration.”

It listed the new institutions as Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Oyo State; Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu State; Federal Polytechnic, Shendan, Plateau State; Federal Polytechnic Ugep, Cross River State; Federal Polytechnic, Monguno, Borno State; Federal Polytechnic, Wannue, Benue State; Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Katsina State; and Federal Polytechnic Kaltungo, Gombe State. Others are Federal College of Education, Gidan Madi, Sokoto State; Federal College of Education, Jamaare, Bauchi State; Federal College of Education, Odugbo, Benue State; Federal College of Education, Isu, Ebonyi State; Federal College of Education, Iwo, Osun State; and Federal College of Education, Ekiadolor, Edo State.

