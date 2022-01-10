Ekiti 2022: Incumbency Power, Federal Might will Fail APC, Says Olujimi

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Former Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has said that the much touted power of incumbency and federal might won’t work for the ruling All Progressiveness Congress (APC), in the June 18 Ekiti governorship poll .

The ranking senator said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win the election because the ruling APC has failed to deliver democracy dividends to the populace.

The federal lawmaker also harped on the imperative of zoning of the ticket to the South Senatorial district that has not produced a governor since 1999, saying defying such fair and justifiable agitation would be tantamount to sowing a seed of discord in the state.

The Senator spoke in Ado Ekiti at the weekend, while distributing letters of employment to 25 Ekiti unemployed graduates.

Boasting that poll robbery and vote buying will fail in Ekiti election, Olujimi said: “Nobody can run away with the PDP votes because we all know the tricks now. Some of us know the tricks because we have weathered the storm before.

“Power of incumbency and federal might won’t work this time around because we all know each other. It won’t happen again because we will be proactive and ensure that nobody runs away with our votes.”

The people of Ekiti will vote and their votes will count.

“Anyone that writes the PDP off, does so at his own peril. Because we are capable of reconciling and reorganising ourselves. That is why anybody that writes our party off in the coming governorship election would be making a great mistake.

” However, we are trying to put our house in order to ensure that come January 26, we will pick a solid candidate that will give the APC a run for their money. I believe that the PDP will come tops in that election.”

On the agitation for power shift to the southern senatorial district, the PDP governorship aspirant said, “I am unrepentant advocate of southern agenda, that power must shift to the south. The reason is for equity, fairness and justice for the zone and nothing more than that.

“If you have people that treat you with levity without due respect, then you have got to show them the stuff you are made off and that is the reason why I am an advocate of southern agenda. I am believing in God and my party that a southern person will become the candidate of our party.

“This is because that would be our selling point and that is the best we can do for Ekiti in the present circumstance. That will be the best we can do for a people with six local governments that have been waiting for 25 years. I believe that my party, known for being just and considerate will do that for us.”

