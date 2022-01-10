CITM Tips Idris as Pioneer President

James Emejo in Abuja

The Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (CITM) has nominated the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, as its pioneer president.

The Registrar of the institute, Mr. Olumide Adedoyin announced the nomination when he led a team of council members to present the charter of the institute to the AGF in Abuja.

Adedoyin, pointed out that Idris’ position as the head of the treasury of the federation and his vast experience in cash management made him eminently qualified to lead the institute.

He expressed optimism that the AGF would provide purposeful and result-oriented leadership for the institute, adding that his position as president will be ratified through voting by members of the council.

However, Idris, in his response, accepted his nomination as the pioneer president of CITM and congratulated the council for securing presidential assent for the Act establishing the institute as well as commended them for diligently handling the affairs of the institute.

He also prayed for strength and courage to successfully pilot the affairs of the institute.

In a statement issued by Director, Information, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, he also tasked members to undertake research and come up will viable ideas that will add value to government’s reform initiatives.

