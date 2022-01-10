Buhari to visit Ogun January 13

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Baring any change in plan, President Muhammadu Buhari has been scheduled to embark on a state visit to Ogun State on Thursday, January 13.2022.

During the visit, Buhari would inaugurate some of the infrastructural projects executed by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Buhari would be received at the Gateway City Gate Monument Park, Sagamu Interchange, at 10a.m, where the first project will be inaugurated by him.

Apart from the Gateway City Gate, other projects expected to be inaugurated include Ijebu-Ode Mojoda-Epe -Expressway and two housing estates.

The estates are the 527-unit low & medium Kobape Housing s Scheme Kobape and the highbrow 83 duplexes at Kings Court Estate, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

