News in Photographs: Buhari Meets Tinubu in State House

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is about now meeting with the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, holding at the President’s office, which is believed to be a courtesy one, is coming on the heels of fresh intra-party disagreement among leaders of the ruling party, which is threatening the conduct of the long-awaited national convention of the party.

Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, is reported to be interested in vying for APC presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general election.

