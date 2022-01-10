Akeredolu Vows to Nab Attackers of Ondo Community

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) yesterday visited Omolege Junction near Ute in Ose Local Government Area of the state, where gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen killed three people and razed buildings in the community overnight.

Akeredolu, who commiserated with the people over the death of their loved ones, particularly the community head, vowed that concerted efforts will be made to ensure that such an attack does not reoccur in the state.

The governor visited the scene in company with the state Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi, Commander of Amotekun Corps, Tunji Adeleye, and some members of the state executive council.

He said:”I commiserate with you on the death of your loved ones. May their souls Rest In Peace. No government will be happy with this kind of development.

“But you have to be prepared. These herdsmen are becoming too problematic. We are not sleeping. You can see Police and Amotekun here. With this one they have done, we will ensure that it is their last evil act here.

“Those behind this are criminals. Those supporting them are all criminals too. Anyone who commits crime will answer for it. The Police and Amotekun with other security agencies will set out and bring them to justice. We will treat them like criminals.

“Both the Police and Amotekun have briefed me that they were being shot at. But for their boldness and courage, the criminals would have overwhelmed them.

“I want to assure you, don’t be scared. We are still on their track. They have run to Edo now. But for the houses that were razed down, government will bring relieve material. We will rebuild the ones that were razed completely.”

The Akarigbo of Ute Land, Chief Felix Olabode, who narrated how the ugly incident happened, said:”I was home when we heard that some gunmen came and killed people here. We came here immediately and we met a dead body. These buildings have not been razed.

“When we alerted the Police, the DPO came and we didn’t know that those people were still around. Not less than 30 minutes after the Police evacuated the dead bodies the gunmen came back and razed these buildings.

“They always use guns to scare people away here and then brought their cows to graze on people’s farm and drink water. When they are leaving too, they also use guns to scare people away and leave. We have seen the level of damage here. People have left here. We are begging the government to come to our rescue.”

Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in the area, Folorunso Olofe disclosed that the gunmen were always attacking with AK 47.

“This has been happening for long. They are always coming with AK 47, they were more than 50. One Amotekun officer was hit with a bullet during the attack. They came and killed the Baale. Police came and evacuated the dead bodies and not up to 15 minutes, they came back and razed this place,” he said.

