A Toast to an Exemplary Leader at 56

By Nafiu Muhammad Lema

Nigerians yearn for a leader that can unify the country and lead the process of the forging of a true Nigerian spirit. Nigerians are eager to have a leader that sees the entire country as his constituency. Nigerians are desperate for a leader that will make them feel proud to be Nigerians. They want a development minded and compassionate leader who is angry at our slow pace of development and wants to turn things around as quickly as possible. Nigerians want a true Nigerian President that sees the people as the centre of development. They want a man or woman that fears God and knows that he/she will, at the end of his/her sojourn on earth, give account to the Almighty Allah.

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal fits the bill. Tambuwal first made his mark nationally as Speaker of the House of Representatives. As speaker, he ran an inclusive, purporseful and people centred administration. He commanded the respect of his colleagues and ensured that his leadership was corruption free. He kept the executive on its toes and facilitated the passage of high impact pro-people legislations. Under his leadership, Christians, Muslims, Southerners and Northerners worked in unison for the interest of Nigerians and Nigeria. Speaker Tambuwal was the cynosure of all eyes. In recognition of his extraordinary performance as Speaker, his colleagues in the House of Representatives and other key stakeholders across the broad spectrum of Nigerian political society bought nomination form for him to contest the Presidency. He however bowed to ceaseless pressure from highly respected personalities who asked him to defer to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The man with the midas touch returned to his home state, Sokoto to offer his services to the people. His national visibility, charisma, humility, simplicity, organizational acumen and grassroots reach all combined to throw him up as the man to beat in the governorship race. In 2015 he won the governorship election and set the stage for the transformation of Sokoto State. In 2019, against all odds, the good people of Sokoto State gave him another 4 years mandate. He has not disappointed. His developmental strides are unmatched. The speed with which projects are being initiated and executed is dizzying.

Tambuwal is a youth friendly governor. He has initiated many youth empowerment programmes/projects and appointed dynamic and focused youths into his administration. He has boosted the agricultural and educational sectors; two critical sectors key to the development of the potentials of youths and job creation.

Tambuwal is cosmopolitan. He is fair minded and compassionate. He is a Nigerian patriot who embraces people from all parts of Nigeria. He is more interested in your character and what you can offer, not where you come from. He believes that peace is key to development. He has been working so hard with key stakeholders to secure Sokoto State. His inclusive approach has paid off.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has a lot to offer to Nigeria and Nigerians. He is someone who always has something up his sleeves. He is very innovative and has the interest of the people at heart. He always lends his voice in defence of commoners. He is the sort of leader Nigerians are yearning for. His pedigre is so rich; teacher, lawyer, former legislator, and an astute administrator. Above all, he is a bridge builder and result oriented leader.

Governor Tambuwal is a man of integrity. He is humility and simplicity personified. He is a tireless servant of the people. Sokoto State is indeed blessed to have such a rare gem as a leader. Nigeria will surely be a better country with Tambuwal at the helm of affairs. Governor Tambuwal as a level headed leader who has learned to move above his emotions, and has fixations to some specific outcomes always think logically and globally. In other words, he’s rational and in control of his emotions, thus when the public are going through the emotional rollercoaster, he’ll be there to guide them through.

Tambuwal is a leader who has been able to move above and beyond any egoistic and primitive need for power, attention or establishing personal agenda; his sincere and honest intents are good for all. As a trustworthy ma,, he never hides the truth for the sake of looking good. He is bold and courageous to map strategies and goals directed towards the long term results that will be enduring. He has a curious mind and thirst for factual, expert oriented and unbiased knowledge all the time and at all levels.

A closer look at the political history of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal will illustrate these qualities of him, as a man who believes he is unstoppable in the task given to him. He is a person who believes any opportunity is worth giving a try and never let it slip from his hands. Tambuwal is a risk taker when it comes to the betterment of his people. His courage, sheer will, determination, motivation, zeal and passion is what we are learning in the years of his stewardship of our State’s affairs. In terms of comparison, we’ve also learned that Governor Tambuwal doesn’t need to be the fastest, wisest, smartest, the most brilliant: all he needs is courage, the will to try, faith in believing it’s possible, believing in himself that he can do it.

I rejoice with our dynamic and focused Governor as he celebrates his 56th birthday today. May Almighty Allah continue to guide and protect him. May He light his way as he leads our dear state through this challenging and difficult period. And finally, may Allah place him at the top of our country’s leadership so that the Nigerian people can enjoy a new lease of life. Happy 56th birthday my leader and role model.

Nafiu Muhammad Lema wrote from Sokoto

