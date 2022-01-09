Zainab, Marwa’s First Wife, Dies at 66

Zainab, the first wife of Buba Marwa, chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), is dead.

A statement by the family said Zainab died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness.

The nature of the illness was not made known by the family. Zainab Marwa, a native of Imo state, was 66 years old.

She left behind her four children: Abubakar, Mohamed, Mariam and Zainab, and 10 grandchildren as well as her siblings and aged mother.

Throughout her life, she advocated for the advancement of women and the girl-child.

The family will announce a burial plan at a later date, according to the statement.

