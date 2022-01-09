Workers Shun NLC Strike Directive in Seven States, Opt for Negotiation

Ejiofor Alike in Lagos, Bassey Inyang in Calabar, George Okoh in Makurdi, Wole Ayodele in Jalingo, Wale Ibrahim in Lokoja and Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The organised labour in Zamfara, Abia, Benue, Imo, Taraba, Cross River and Kogi states have shunned the directive by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to commence strike in protest against the non-payment of N30,000 minimum wage by the seven states, THISDAY has learnt.

In line with the resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of NLC, the National President of the union, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, had in his New Year message, directed the workers in the seven states to commence industrial actions against their state governments for failure to implement the new national minimum wage and pension.

“Apart from refusing to fully implement the national minimum wage and consequential salary increase, the state governments have also been promoting clandestine and rogue labour leaders unknown to the labour movement,” Wabba had reportedly alleged.

In line with the directives of the NEC meeting, Wabba had asked the affected state councils to commence industrial actions against their state governments.

THISDAY’s investigation, however, revealed that the workers in the affected states have ignored the directive and opted to continue negotiation with their governors.

The Benue State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Godwin Anya, told THISDAY that workers in the state would embark on strike action as directed by the national body of the union. According to Anya, the state NLC was not among the union affected by the directive because the state government has partially implemented the minimum wage for some categories of workers.

Anya added that negotiation was ongoing with the state government to achieve full implementation of minimum wage in the state.

“As you are aware, the state has fully implemented and is paying workers from level one to six the new minimum wage; the only issue we have is that of level seven and above,” he said.

Anya also stated that the state government had made an offer of increment in salary, which was below the 30,000 requested but was turned down by labour.

“We are back on the negotiation table and we are hopeful that the state government will fully pay the 30,000 minimum wage and there will be no reason to embark on strike,” he insisted.

The state government also told THISDAY that it was still negotiating with labour and had no misunderstanding with the union.

The Press Secretary to the Benue State Governor, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur, said the state was not aware of any planned strike action by labour.

According to him, the state has a good working relationship with the workers.

In Taraba State, it was also gathered that while the workers were favourably disposed to embark on strike, the leadership of the union was dragging its foot on the issue.

Speaking to THISDAY on phone, the Chairman of NLC in the state, Comrade Peter Jediel disclosed that the union was still holding meetings with the state government on the issue.

He, however, stated that the outcome of the meetings would determine the next line of action to be taken.

“We are still holding meetings with the state government. They have approached us and we are still discussing,” he said.

However, an official of the union who craved anonymity, told THISDAY that since the death of the former NLC chairman in the state, Comrade Peter Gambo, in July 2021, the current chairman was yet to call a congress meeting to fashion a way forward on the issue.

In Cross River State, the workers have also opted to negotiate with the state government on the issue, instead of embarking on strike as directed by the NLC.

Chairman of the state chapter of the NLC, Comrade Ben Ukpekpi, told THISDAY at the weekend that the leaders of the congress in the state would meet next week to deliberate and decide on the issue.

The state NLC chairman explained that the meeting would be the first step towards arriving at a decision that would be communicated to the state government on the lingering issue of non-payment of the N30,000 minimum wage to workers in the state.

He said a declaration of strike would not be made immediately and haphazardly, adding that the NLC would follow due process in calling out workers for a strike if a strike becomes inevitable.

“After meeting next week, we will communicate our position in writing to the state government. It is based on the response of the government that we will know what to do next. But, definitely the meeting next

week will not declare a strike,” the NLC chairman said.

Asked if the state government on their own have reached out to the congress after the directive was made, Ukpepki said the proper process was for the workers to communicate to their employers in writing and then expect a response, which will guide the final decision of the congress on the issue.

In Kogi State, the workers are also negotiating with the state government to avert strike action.

The state Vice Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Meliga Obaka, however, told THISDAY that the union would mobilise all the civil servants to commence an indefinite strike in strict compliance with the directive if the state government fails to implement the minimum wage in full.

He argued that the national minimum wage was a product of law, adding that justice must be seen done to enable everyone to be beneficiary.

Obaka explained that the state government had set up a committee for the implementation in the state in February 2020, adding that the advent of the COVID -19 pandemic had stalled the subsequent meeting

between the state government and the organised labour.

He pointed out that the state government and the labour congress returned to the negotiation table late last year, but there was no concrete agreement between the two parties as the state government was allegedly trying to shift the post in the middle of the game.

“Kogi State Government instituted a committee on February 14, 2020. We have met severally and broken into technical committees before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For a whole year, we could not meet. The committee resumed work late in 2021 and the technical committee submitted their various reports to the whole house, although there was no agreement because the state government position and the position of the organised labour differ.

“We however agreed that the reports of the committee should be sent to the state Governor, Yahaya Bello for approval, but up till now, nothing had been done.

“The new year message of the national president directed Kogi and other six states to commence the strike. As far as we are concerned, we have no option but to put our heads together and kick-start the

arrangement for the commencement of the strike, if the state government is still adamant in implementing the minimum wage,” he added.

Chairman of the Abia State Council of the NLC, Comrade Eze Idima, declined to comment on the NLC’s directive to go on the strike until after the meeting of the state labour leadership.

When asked when the proposed meeting would take place, he said “any time next week”.

The officials of the union also declined to comment on the issue when contacted in Zamfara State.

In Imo State, the state government was accused by the workers, who spoke of the record, of sponsoring hoodlums to remove the authentic leadership of the union led by Comrade Austin Chilakpu to install the current compromised leadership.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

