Wike Urges Police to Arrest Crude Oil Thieves in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

To end the environmental menace occasioned by black soot in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike, has tasked the state police command to collaborate with other security agencies, council chairmen and traditional rulers to arrest those involved in crude oil theft for prosecution.

The governor said the illegal bunkering and artisanal refining leading to black soot in the environment was endangering the health of residents of the state.

Wike gave the charge at a dinner and award night for officers of the Rivers State Police Command, held at the Police Officers Mess, Port Harcourt.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Emeka Woke, the governor declared that the state government had resolved to tackle those involved in crude oil theft and refining.

Wike stated that the state government was willing to provide the police and other security agencies all that would be required to dislodge and end the activities of artisanal refiners in the state.

According to the governor, “the state is prepared to fight them more than ever before.”

He narrated that since the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Friday Eboka assumed duties last year, Rivers State has witnessed peace and improved policing.

“Little wonder the crime index in the state has reduced drastically. We thought we are the only people witnessing it, but with the award you got from the wife of the Inspector General of Police, it is an eloquent testimony that what we are seeing as a state, is also being observed from all the nation.”

The governor said policing in Rivers State has improved remarkably because the management of the Nigeria Police Force at the Force Headquarters and the State Command, respectively distanced themselves from politics.

“As a state, we will continue to support the security agencies in the state. Our support for security agencies is not only centered on Police Force. We are also extending similar gesture to the Navy, Air force and others.

“For us, we believe the primary function of any responsible government is to protect life and property. So, we have no option than to continue to support in providing logistics and everything that can make the security agencies in the State to function very well.

“Because we believe that if our people are safe and the life here is peaceful, there will be increase in economics activities and the Internally Generated Revenue will also go up.”

Wike commended the CP for discharging his duties professionally.

He, however, announced N1million reward for each of the recipients of the Rivers State Police Command award and N10 million to the command for organising the event.

Speaking, Commissioner of Police, Eboka explained that 2021 was a remarkable year for the command because Rivers State emerged as one of the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

He thanked Almighty God for his grace and Inspector General of Police for choosing Rivers State as the venue for the launching of South-South Operation Restore Peace.

According to him, “this came with the deployment of special forces with sophisticated equipment as well as combat helicopter to the state”.

He commended Governor Wike for being very phenomenal in the attainment of peace and security in the state.

“Since my assumption of office, the command has received more than 50 patrol vehicles fitted with modern gadgets from the State government. This gesture alone enhanced visibility policing in the state.

“Recall too, when we lost men to miscreants in sometimes April 2021, the governor did not allow us to suffer alone. He wiped the tears of the deceased families with a total sum N220 million, which means each family received the sum of N20 million.

“Recall the #ENDSARS saga. At the end of that saga, which led to the burning down of police stations and vehicles across the nation, the state governor did not abandon us to work under the trees. Rather, the governor constructed a storey building each for the Area Command, Oyigbo and the Divisional Police in Oyigbo.”

The recipients of the Rivers State Police Command 2021 awards are: G.I.A Godstime Nwuju, best traffic officer; Inspector Winfrey Ini Akpan, best controller; CSP Bako Aghashim, best DPO; CSP Grace Wonwu, best female DPO; and the best visiting tactical team leader went to CSP Adamu.

