The Other Side of Nasiru Danu

HIGHLIFE

Angels fly because they take themselves lightly. They do not think too much of themselves, so does the polo buff, Nasiru Danu. Nasiru wears his badge of temperance and humility in the shape of a subtly hued bowtie thus affirming that he isn’t what many of his disparagers make him to be.

Contrary to misconceptions about his character, Nasiru, according to sources close to him, is actually a modest, compassionate, accommodating and understanding man. His only shortcoming if at all it could be considered ‘shortcoming’ is his lack of tolerance for sycophancy, bribery or any form of corruption.

It is often said that too much money destroys character, corrupts virtue, dishevels morals and feeds the vanities of its random possessors. Thus, too many possessors of the legal tender have been found to lose their humanity and souls to its enthralling caprices and vile. But Nasiru is remarkably different.

Nasiru who is very close to the corridors of power and influence is immune to the wiles and ravages of money. Unlike too many of his peers that have fallen to money’s devious charms, he is invulnerable to its terrifying charms. Despite his wealth and stature, he hardly believed himself capable of feats otherwise unachievable if he were of modest means.

The top business magnate and politician who lives a life of modesty does not subscribe to the usual vanities that eventually consumes his fellow deep pockets in the circuits of the filthy rich. His generosity exceeds the bounds and understanding of human reason, according to sources close to him. Beneficiaries of Danu’s generosity enthuse about his large heart and capacity for compassion.

